Quincy Ballard Transferring to State

A day after it lost center Keyshawn Murphy to the transfer portal, Mississippi State has a replacement.

On Wednesday, center Quincy Ballard announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Wichita State. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Ballard spent the past three seasons at Wichita State. This season, he started all 33 games, averaged 10 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. The previous season, he started all 34 games and averaged 7.4 points and six rebounds per game.

He actually started his career at Florida State, where he played a total of 34 games over two seasons in limited minutes. He retained eligibility from that first season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ballard was a three-star member of the 2020 recruiting class for the Seminoles out of Quality Education Academy (NC). He's originally from Syracuse, New York.

Ballard is Mississippi State's second addition in the transfer portal thus far. He joins guard Ja'Borri McGhee, who transferred from UAB.