Chris Lemonis' club has been scrimmaging for the past two weekends. Plenty of faces have stood out, and here is how things stand just ten days from opening day.

Some fan favorites in Logan Tanner, Brad Cumbest, Kamren James and R.J. Yeager have moved on to the next level, but Mississippi State has revamped the lineup with some experienced transfers and a talented freshman class.

We're less than two weeks away from Mississippi State baseball, and the Bulldogs have plenty of new faces in the lineup.

1. 2B Amani Larry

Amani Larry was a big-time addition to Mississippi State through the transfer portal from New Orleans. The East Central C.C. product hit .370 with nine home runs last season while stealing 16 bases.

During preseason scrimmages, Larry has been a consistent line-drive hitter and a problem on the base paths for opposing pitchers. He fits in perfectly as a table setter for the Mississippi State offense.

2. LF Colton Ledbetter

Colton Ledbetter was a jack of all trades as a sophomore for Samford last season, batting .318 with 16 home runs, 16 doubles, and 14 stolen bases.

D1Baseball ranked him as the 5th best player in the transfer portal, and he's impressed during the preseason finding the gaps and working the count to draw walks. Mississippi State fans will be familiar with him soon as his ability to get on base, hit for power and drive in runs makes him a top candidate to bat 2nd in the Bulldog order.

3. 3B Slate Alford

Slate Alford didn't see a whole lot of action as a freshman for Mississippi State, but he had a standout summer for the Newport Gulls of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, hitting .346 with a 1.046 OPS, nine home runs, and 15 doubles in 42 games.

Alford parlayed that into a fantastic fall camp at Mississippi State and has flashed his power during the preseason. He looks to be one of State's top offensive talents, and a breakout year could be in store for the sophomore.

4. 1B Hunter Hines

Mississippi State couldn't have asked for a better freshman year out of Hunter Hines in 2021. The Madison Central product earned Freshman All-American honors after batting .300 and hitting 16 home runs, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Hines has continued to crush the ball out of the park during the preseason. With his consistent power production, the cleanup spot is a perfect match for his skillset.

5. CF Dakota Jordan

Dakota Jordan may be the most talented out of Mississippi State's freshmen. A former three-star running back out of Jackson Academy, Jordan has torn the cover off the ball this preseason with three home runs in six scrimmages.

Jordan possesses tremendous power at the plate and speed in the outfield. He has the looks of someone who could push for double-digit home runs as a true freshman but will need to be a bit more patient at the plate as he tends to chase pitches outside the zone.

6. C Luke Hancock

Luke Hancock was named Mississippi State's captain this year, and for good reason. The 5th-year senior brings the experience and leadership needed on a team with many new faces, and he's also pretty good at the plate.

Hancock doesn't have elite talent, but he's probably the most consistent player on the Bulldogs' roster. He's got a career .403 on-base percentage and has walked more than he's struck out each of the past two seasons. Hancock is always putting the ball in play and moving runners into scoring position, and his consistency makes him an excellent fit to bat between two go-big or go-home power hitters.

Freshman Ross Highfill is also expected to factor in behind the plate for the Bulldogs. Hunter Hines' Madison Central teammate has great athleticism behind the plate and has been a capable hitter during the preseason. Highfill will be a viable option behind the dish when Hancock rests and has the chance to be a phenomenal player in the future.

7. RF Kellum Clark

Kellum Clark has been one of Mississippi State's best power hitters for the past two seasons. He hit five home runs as a freshman after breaking into the lineup late in the season for the Bulldogs' College World Series run and sent another 14 over the wall in 2022.

Clark has shown the power, but he hasn't quite put together the consistency. In his current form, he's one of Mississippi State's more valuable hitters after slugging .556 last year, but he has a chance to become a star if he can increase his contact rate.

8. DH Aaron Downs

Designated hitter may be the biggest question mark of Mississippi State's lineup, but sophomore Aaron Downs looks to be the frontrunner going into the final week of scrimmages.

The Pella, IA native was held back by injuries as a freshman and had only 40 plate appearances, but he's crushed the ball this preseason and could bring some solid power to the bottom of the order.

It's been a tight battle, and the DH spot could very well go to sophomore Bryce Chance or VCU transfer Connor Hujsak as well. All three righties have been consistently hitting the ball, and they will likely all see plenty of action this season.

9. SS Lane Forsythe

Lane Forsythe is an outstanding defender at the shortstop position, and his offense made a big jump from his freshman to sophomore year. He improved his batting average from .231 to .273 and his on-base percentage from .321 to .359.

The junior is a good complement to the rest of the lineup in the nine spot as he can work the count and battle at the plate, and he makes up for his lack of power with his elite defense.

Freshman David Mershon is also expected to factor in at the position this season. The switch hitter from South Carolina has shown a veteran approach at the plate during the preseason while also being solid in the field. It's hard to say how much Mershon will play behind the veteran Forsythe, but he'll most certainly be given some opportunities throughout the season.