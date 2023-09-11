Starkville - Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett revealed some unfortunate news during his Monday press conference when he announced that sophomore safety Ja'Kobi Albert would be out for the season with a knee injury.

Albert was expected to be in the two-deep at safety for the Bulldogs this season, but an injury that occurred during training camp will prevent that from happening.

"Unfortunately, Kobi is going to be done for the year," Arnett said. "He had a little bit of a knee injury in camp that we gave him a couple of weeks to try and heal up and see if he could play on it. Unfortunately he wasn't able to. I have admiration for him for the fact that he was willing to try to do that because he wanted to play so bad, but he's going to end up having a season-ending knee operation."

The Fairfield, Ala. native spent his freshman season with Kentucky. The four-star recruit appeared in ten games primarily on special teams for the Wildcats, registering three tackles.

Albert entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season and chose Mississippi State over SEC offers from Arkansas and Ole Miss.

In addition to Albert's injury, Zach Arnett provided an update on redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kalvin Dinkins, who did not dress for Saturday's game against Arizona but should be back soon.

"Dinkins was just unavailable for the game," Arnett said. "We'll be getting him back sooner rather than later."