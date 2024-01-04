Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State added some more talent to the wide receiver room on Thursday with the commitment of former Louisville receiver Kevin Coleman.

Coleman, a 5'11", 180-pound sophomore, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday and made a visit to Mississippi State on Wednesday, taking little time to make a decision on his new home.

Coleman finished the 2023 campaign as the third-leading receiver on a Louisville team that went 10-4 with an appearance in the ACC Championship Game. He hauled in 26 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns, playing a majority of his snaps out of the slot.

The St. Louis, Mo. native ranked as the #50 prospect and #9 receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of St. Mary's High School. He committed to Deion Sanders at Jackson State over offers from Miami and Florida State, and put together a productive freshman campaign with 33 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. When Coach Prime left for the opening at Colorado, Coleman took his talents to the ACC rather than following him to Boulder.

Coleman will be immediately eligible at Mississippi State despite being a two-time transfer due to a recent memo sent out by the NCAA stating that two-time transfers will be eligible to compete during the 2024-25 school year.



Mississippi State has now landed two wide receivers in the transfer portal, as Coleman joins UTEP standout Kelly Akharaiyi, who caught 48 passes for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns this season. The duo will seek to help replace the production left by Tulu Griffin (NFL Draft) and Zavion Thomas (transferred to LSU), who are no longer with the program.

The Bulldogs also added an impressive crop of high school receivers, highlighted by the recent commitment of Starkville (Miss.) four-star Braylon Burnside on Wednesday. Joining Burnside is Sardis (Miss.) North Panola four-star J.J. Harrell, Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville three-star Mario Craver, Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County three-star Ricky Johnson and McComb (Miss.) three-star Sanfrisco Magee.