Mississippi State made a big in-state splash on Thursday evening as head coach Zach Arnett landed a key in-state target.

Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler committed to the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs beat out contenders Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, and others.

“I grew up wanting to be a Bulldog and being able to rep my home state will mean a lot to me,” Hibbler told Rivals.com.

Hibbler blew up on the recruiting scene after a dominant junior season. His stock soared with offers, and the Bulldogs were among the first to jump into the mix. That ended up paying off in a big way with a commitment.