Mississippi State lands four-star DL Terrance Hibbler
Mississippi State made a big in-state splash on Thursday evening as head coach Zach Arnett landed a key in-state target.
Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler committed to the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs beat out contenders Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, and others.
“I grew up wanting to be a Bulldog and being able to rep my home state will mean a lot to me,” Hibbler told Rivals.com.
Hibbler blew up on the recruiting scene after a dominant junior season. His stock soared with offers, and the Bulldogs were among the first to jump into the mix. That ended up paying off in a big way with a commitment.
Just a few hours away from Starkville, Hibbler was a priority target for Arnett and the Bulldogs. It was a full-staff effort on the trail as the Bulldogs battled SEC West rivals to secure his pledge.
Combined with the connections to the program - including defensive back Khamuri Rogers, who transferred into Miami this spring - the Bulldogs were able to sell the four-star on wearing maroon.
“I have a lot of old teammates here and already have a bond with some of the players,” said Hibbler. “Today just felt like the perfect day to put it out.”
At 6-3 and 285 pounds, Hibbler combines good size with quickness and athleticism in the trenches. He presents the first-year Bulldogs staff with a key win on the trail.
“A violent, explosive defensive lineman with his best days ahead of him,” Holmes County Central head coach Marcus Rogers told Rivals about what the Bulldogs are getting.