Mikhai Grant, a right-handed pitcher from Stockbridge, GA, announced on Twitter that he underwent Tommy John surgery after sustaining an injury during fall ball.

Starkville - Mississippi State baseball will be without one of its most highly coveted freshman for the 2024 season.





The 6-foot-3 210-pound hurler was a major get for Chris Lemonis, as numerous MLB teams had interest in the talented righty. Grant was ranked by Perfect Game as the #122 prospect in the 2023 class, and was Mississippi State's 3rd highest ranked prospect to make it to campus.

During his first fall with the Bulldogs, Grant impressed with his powerful fastball that averaged 97.7 MPH and topped out at 98.5 MPH. He was expected to play a role in the Mississippi State bullpen during his first season as a Diamond Dog.

Grant follows a trio of his Mississippi State teammates who have undergone Tommy John surgery. Righties Stone Simmons and Brooks Auger have returned to the mound after suffering injuries in 2022, and lefty Pico Kohn is expected to be back this spring after getting injured prior to the 2023 season.