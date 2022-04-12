Mississippi State Freshman Camryn Carter Enters the Transfer Portal

This morning news broke that Mississippi State freshman point Camryn Carter had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

The native of Donaldson, LA, prepped at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (VA), where he was a 3-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. As a freshman for the Bulldogs, Carter appeared in 27 games, making four starts, and averaged 8.5 minutes and 2.2 points per game.

"I want to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and Hailstate for an amazing freshman year at Mississippi State University."

"I have nothing but love for everyone who had been by my side throughout my journey."

"With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal. I'm excited for what is to come and looking forward to exploring all opportunities in my basketball career," said Carter on Twitter.

Carter's standout game came against Alabama on February 16th, scoring 15 points and shooting 3-6 from three-point range in a tight loss on the road.

The 6'2" point guard also held offers from Georgetown, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina, and Southeastern Louisiana as a recruit.

Carter is the 2nd player to enter the transfer portal since Mississippi State parted ways with Head Coach Ben Howland, joining junior forward/center Javian Davis.

With All-SEC guard Iverson Molinar declaring for the NBA, State will need to add a few pieces at the point guard position, and new Head Coach Chris Jans has already got one in former Oregon State point guard Dashawn Davis. State is also after LSU point guard Xavier Pinson, who announced a Top 2 of Mississippi State and Xavier.



