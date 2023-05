Players who have committed to Mississippi State:

Nate Lamb, LHP, Young Harris Colllege

Lamb posted a 3.53 ERA in 89.1 innings during the 2023 season, earning First Team All-Peach Belt honors. The former Clemson signee began his career at Spartanburg Methodist where he played three seasons of Juco ball before spending the last two at D2 Young Harris College.