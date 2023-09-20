Starkville - Mississippi State’s 2024 football schedule was completed on Wednesday, with the school announcing that they’d be hosting Toledo on September 14th.

The game replaces a previously cancelled matchup with Utah State. Mississippi State is paying Toledo $1.2 million for the game, according to Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade.

2024 will be the first ever matchup between Mississippi State and Toledo, and the third consecutive season they will have hosted a team from the Mid-American Conference. The Bulldogs defeated Bowling Green 45-14 last year, and are set to host Western Michigan on October 7th.

Toledo, led by head coach Jason Candle, finished with a 9-5 record last season. The Rockets won the MAC Championship with a win over Ohio and defeated Liberty in the Boca Raton Bowl. Toledo is off to a 2-1 start to the 2023 season with wins over Texas Southern and San Jose State and a loss to Illinois.

Rounding out Mississippi State’s 2024 non-conference schedule is a home game with Eastern Kentucky (Aug. 31), a road trip to Arizona State (Sep. 7) and a home matchup with UMass (Nov. 2).

In SEC play, Mississippi State will host Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and Texas A&M, and will travel to Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas. Dates for the 2024 SEC schedule have not yet been announced.