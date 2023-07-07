Third base was one of the major needs for Mississippi State this offseason and they filled that hole Friday with the commitment of Memphis transfer Logan Kohler.

Kohler, an infielder from Little Elm, TX, was named to the All-AAC second team this season. The 6’2”, 210-pound junior ranked eighth in the conference with a .330 batting average and was 11th in OPS at .977. The left-handed hitting redshirt junior belted 13 doubles, blasted 11 home runs, and had 35 RBI, 22 walks, 49 strikeouts, and nine stolen bases.

In his first season as a starter in 2022, Kohler hit .282 with an .810 OPS, 12 doubles, six home runs, 34 RBI, 27 walks, 44 strikeouts, and four stolen bases. He’s been solid defensively over at the hot corner as well, fielding .947 in 2022 and .942 in 2023.

During his time with the Tigers, Kohler squared off against Mississippi State twice. He went 1-5 with an RBI at the plate in the 2022 matchup in Memphis, and homered off the Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field this season before the game would be canceled due to lightning. In Memphis’ two other SEC matchups this season, both against Ole Miss, Kohler went a combined 4-9 with a home run.

Kohler began his collegiate career in the Big 12 at Oklahoma where he appeared in 27 games in two seasons. In 68 plate appearances as a Sooner, Kohler had 11 hits, four extra base hits, and eight RBI.

Kohler is the third piece of Mississippi State’s 2023 transfer portal haul, joining Young Harris College LHP Nate Lamb and Pittsburgh catcher Johnny Long III.

Kohler seemingly replaces sophomore Slate Alford at third base, who entered the transfer portal and committed to Georgia. Alford hit .248 with a .778 OPS and nine home runs, but struggled defensively with an .835 percentage.