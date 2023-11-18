Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6 SEC) vs. Southern Miss (3-7, 2-5 Sun Belt)





Pregame

- Mississippi State QB Will Rogers will start.

- Mississippi State RB Jo'quavious Marks is available to play.

- Southern Miss QB Ethan Crawford is working with the first team offense. Starting QB Billy Wiles is questionable.





1st Quarter

15:00: Southern Miss won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Mississippi State will start with the ball.

12:54: MSU stopped on 4th and 2. Jeffery Pittman run for no gain. USM takes over at USM 43.

12:10: USM Ethan Crawford 44-yard pass to Jakarius Caston to MSU 9.

11:07: USM Ethan Crawford 8-yard touchdown pass to Frank Gore Jr. Andrew Stein extra point. (USM 7, MSU 0)

9:40: MSU stopped on 3rd and 10. Will Rogers scrambles 6 yards to MSU 38. Keelan Crimmins punts 39 yards to USM 23. Ti Mims returns -2 yards to USM 21.

8:28: USM stopped on 3rd and 1. Ethan Crawford pass incomplete deep to Jakarius Caston. False start pushes USM back to 4th and 6. Bryce Lofton punts 37 yards to MSU 38. Illegal motion on USM starts MSU drive at MSU 43.

7:02: MSU stopped on 3rd and 15. Will Rogers pass dropped by Zavion Thomas. Keelan Crimmins punts 48 yards to USM 14.

5:15: USM stopped on 3rd and 4. Frank Gore Jr. run for no gain at USM 20. Bryce Lofton punts 32 yards to MSU 48. Kick catch interference starts MSU drive at USM 37.

4:00: MSU stopped on 3rd and 7. Jo'quavious Marks 4-yard run to USM 30. Kyle Ferrie 48-yard field goal. (USM 7, MSU 3)

1:51: USM stopped on 3rd and 18. Kenyon Clay 2-yard run to USM 19. Bryce Lofton punts 34 yards to MSU 47.





2nd Quarter

13:51: MSU Will Rogers 8-yard touchdown pass to Tulu Griffin. Kyle Ferrie extra point. (MSU 10, USM 7)



