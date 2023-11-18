Live Scoreboard: FINAL Mississippi State 41, Southern Miss 20
Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6 SEC) vs. Southern Miss (3-7, 2-5 Sun Belt)
Pregame
- Mississippi State QB Will Rogers will start.
- Mississippi State RB Jo'quavious Marks is available to play.
- Southern Miss QB Ethan Crawford is working with the first team offense. Starting QB Billy Wiles is questionable.
1st Quarter
15:00: Southern Miss won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Mississippi State will start with the ball.
12:54: MSU stopped on 4th and 2. Jeffery Pittman run for no gain. USM takes over at USM 43.
12:10: USM Ethan Crawford 44-yard pass to Jakarius Caston to MSU 9.
11:07: USM Ethan Crawford 8-yard touchdown pass to Frank Gore Jr. Andrew Stein extra point. (USM 7, MSU 0)
9:40: MSU stopped on 3rd and 10. Will Rogers scrambles 6 yards to MSU 38. Keelan Crimmins punts 39 yards to USM 23. Ti Mims returns -2 yards to USM 21.
8:28: USM stopped on 3rd and 1. Ethan Crawford pass incomplete deep to Jakarius Caston. False start pushes USM back to 4th and 6. Bryce Lofton punts 37 yards to MSU 38. Illegal motion on USM starts MSU drive at MSU 43.
7:02: MSU stopped on 3rd and 15. Will Rogers pass dropped by Zavion Thomas. Keelan Crimmins punts 48 yards to USM 14.
5:15: USM stopped on 3rd and 4. Frank Gore Jr. run for no gain at USM 20. Bryce Lofton punts 32 yards to MSU 48. Kick catch interference starts MSU drive at USM 37.
4:00: MSU stopped on 3rd and 7. Jo'quavious Marks 4-yard run to USM 30. Kyle Ferrie 48-yard field goal. (USM 7, MSU 3)
1:51: USM stopped on 3rd and 18. Kenyon Clay 2-yard run to USM 19. Bryce Lofton punts 34 yards to MSU 47.
2nd Quarter
13:51: MSU Will Rogers 8-yard touchdown pass to Tulu Griffin. Kyle Ferrie extra point. (MSU 10, USM 7)
13:43: USM Ethan Crawford sacked by MSU Bookie Watson and fumbles. MSU Nathan Pickering recovers at USM 14.
12:41: MSU stopped on 3rd and 7. Will Rogers pass incomplete to Tulu Griffin. Kyle Ferrie 29-yard field goal. (MSU 13, USM 7)
10:17: USM stopped on 3rd and 6. Ethan Crawford pass incomplete to Ti Mims. Bryce Lofton punts 48 yards to MSU 21.
9:25: MSU stopped on 3rd and 4. Will Rogers pass incomplete to Freddie Roberson. Keelan Crimmins punts 37 yards to USM 35.
6:50: USM stopped on 4th and 4. Billy Wiles pass incomplete to Ti Mims broken up by Decamerion Richardson. MSU takes over at MSU 34.
5:04: MSU stopped on 3rd and 10. Will Rogers pass dropped by Justin Robinson. Keelan Crimmins punts 41 yards to USM 12.
3:59: USM stopped on 3rd and 7. Billy Wiles pass incomplete to Ti Mims. Bryce Lofton punts 51 yards to MSU 30. Holding on return starts MSU drive at MSU 35.
0:00: MSU Kyle Ferrie 41-yard field goal. (MSU 16, USM 7)
HALFTIME: Mississippi State 16, Southern Miss 7
3rd Quarter:
12:39: USM stopped on 3rd and 29. Frank Gore Jr. 6-yard run to USM 17. Bryce Lofton punts 46 yards to MSU 37.
10:00: MSU Will Rogers 15-yard touchdown pass to Jo'quavious Marks. Kyle Ferrie extra point. (MSU 23, USM 7)
4:26: USM stopped on 3rd and 18. Ethan Crawford scrambles 12 yards to MSU 48. Bryce Lofton punts 48 yards to end zone for touchback.
2:04: MSU stopped on 3rd and 7. Will Rogers pass to Jeffery Pittman for no gain. Keelan Crimmins punts 44 yards to USM 22. Ti Mims returns 16 yards to USM 38.
4th Quarter
13:16: USM converts 4th and 5. Billy Wiles 44-yard touchdown pass to Jakarius Caston. 2-point conversion no good. (MSU 23, USM 13)
8:05: MSU stopped on 3rd and 6. Will Rogers pass out of bounds. Kyle Ferrie 30-yard field goal. (MSU 26, USM 13)
7:52: USM Jakarius Caston 98-yard kick return touchdown. Andrew Stein extra point. (MSU 26, USM 20)
7:14: MSU Jeffery Pittman 59-yard touchdown run. Will Rogers 2-point conversion pass to Zavion Thomas (MSU 34, USM 20)
3:20: USM Billy Wiles intercepted by Jett Johnson. Johnson laterals to Marcus Banks and Banks returns for a touchdown. Kyle Ferrie extra point. (MSU 41, USM 20)
1:16: USM stopped on 4th and 1. Kenyon Clay run for 1-yard loss at MSU 41.
--------------------------------------------------------------
