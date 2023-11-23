Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) vs. #12 Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC)





Pregame:

- Mississippi State DL Kalvin Dinkins, DE Jordan Davis and S Hunter Washington are out.

- Ole Miss RT Micah Pettus it out. Victor Curne is expected to start

- Ole Miss LT Jayden Williams is active with a heavily taped ankle. Jeremy James may get the start.





1st Quarter

15:00: Mississippi State wins the coin toss and elects to receive.

14:16: MSU stopped on 3rd and 12. Will Rogers pass incomplete intended for Jo'quavious Marks. Keelan Crimmins punts 50 yards to OM 27.

12:31: OM stopped on 3rd and 5. Jaxson Dart pass out of bounds. Fraser Masin punts 42 yards to MSU 16.

9:50: MSU stopped on 3rd and 7. Will Rogers pass to Seth Davis for loss of 5 yards. Keelan Crimmins punts 36 yards to OM 40.

8:41: OM stopped on 3rd and 7. Jaxson Dart pass incomplete intended for Dayton Wade. Fraser Masin punts 48 yards to MSU 9.

8:03: MSU stopped on 3rd and 10. Will Rogers pass incomplete intended for Tulu Griffin. Keelan Crimmins punts 46 yards to OM 39.

6:55: OM stopped on 4th and 3. Jaxson Dart pass incomplete intended for Ulysses Bentley. OM delay of game 4th and 8. Fraser Masin punts 43 yards to MSU 15.

3:29: MSU stopped on 3rd and 19. Will Rogers 5-yard pass to Jeffery Pittman. Keelan Crimmins punts 42 yards to OM 21.

1:35: OM stopped on 3rd and 4. Jaxson Dart pass incomplete intended for Jordan Watkins. Fraser Masin punts 42 yards to MSU 20. Zavion Thomas returns -3 yards to MSU 17.





2nd Quarter

14:45: MSU stopped on 4th and 4. Will Rogers pass incomplete. Keelan Crimmins punts 36 yards to OM 15.

8:23: OM stopped on 3rd and 7. Quinshon Judkins 1-yard run to MSU 19. Caden Costa 36-yard field goal. (OM 3, MSU 0)

4:22: MSU stopped on 3rd and 8. Jo'quavious Marks 3-yard run to 50. Keelan Crimmins punts 41 yards to OM 9.

1:49: OM stopped on 3rd and 7. Jaxson Dart pass to Dayton Wade caught out of bounds. Fraser Masin punts 48 yards to MSU 18.

0:15: MSU stopped on 3rd and 2. Jeffery Pittman 1-yard run to OM 24. Kyle Ferrie misses 42-yard field goal attempt.





HALFTIME: Ole Miss 3, Mississippi State 0





3rd Quarter

13:28: OM stopped on 3rd and 3. Jaxson Dart 1-yard run to OM 33. Fraser Masin punts 28 yards to MSU 29.

8:33: MSU Will Rogers 1-yard rushing touchdown. Kyle Ferrie extra point. (MSU 7, OM 3)



