Live Scoreboard: FINAL Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7
Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) vs. #12 Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
Pregame:
- Mississippi State DL Kalvin Dinkins, DE Jordan Davis and S Hunter Washington are out.
- Ole Miss RT Micah Pettus it out. Victor Curne is expected to start
- Ole Miss LT Jayden Williams is active with a heavily taped ankle. Jeremy James may get the start.
1st Quarter
15:00: Mississippi State wins the coin toss and elects to receive.
14:16: MSU stopped on 3rd and 12. Will Rogers pass incomplete intended for Jo'quavious Marks. Keelan Crimmins punts 50 yards to OM 27.
12:31: OM stopped on 3rd and 5. Jaxson Dart pass out of bounds. Fraser Masin punts 42 yards to MSU 16.
9:50: MSU stopped on 3rd and 7. Will Rogers pass to Seth Davis for loss of 5 yards. Keelan Crimmins punts 36 yards to OM 40.
8:41: OM stopped on 3rd and 7. Jaxson Dart pass incomplete intended for Dayton Wade. Fraser Masin punts 48 yards to MSU 9.
8:03: MSU stopped on 3rd and 10. Will Rogers pass incomplete intended for Tulu Griffin. Keelan Crimmins punts 46 yards to OM 39.
6:55: OM stopped on 4th and 3. Jaxson Dart pass incomplete intended for Ulysses Bentley. OM delay of game 4th and 8. Fraser Masin punts 43 yards to MSU 15.
3:29: MSU stopped on 3rd and 19. Will Rogers 5-yard pass to Jeffery Pittman. Keelan Crimmins punts 42 yards to OM 21.
1:35: OM stopped on 3rd and 4. Jaxson Dart pass incomplete intended for Jordan Watkins. Fraser Masin punts 42 yards to MSU 20. Zavion Thomas returns -3 yards to MSU 17.
2nd Quarter
14:45: MSU stopped on 4th and 4. Will Rogers pass incomplete. Keelan Crimmins punts 36 yards to OM 15.
8:23: OM stopped on 3rd and 7. Quinshon Judkins 1-yard run to MSU 19. Caden Costa 36-yard field goal. (OM 3, MSU 0)
4:22: MSU stopped on 3rd and 8. Jo'quavious Marks 3-yard run to 50. Keelan Crimmins punts 41 yards to OM 9.
1:49: OM stopped on 3rd and 7. Jaxson Dart pass to Dayton Wade caught out of bounds. Fraser Masin punts 48 yards to MSU 18.
0:15: MSU stopped on 3rd and 2. Jeffery Pittman 1-yard run to OM 24. Kyle Ferrie misses 42-yard field goal attempt.
HALFTIME: Ole Miss 3, Mississippi State 0
3rd Quarter
13:28: OM stopped on 3rd and 3. Jaxson Dart 1-yard run to OM 33. Fraser Masin punts 28 yards to MSU 29.
8:33: MSU Will Rogers 1-yard rushing touchdown. Kyle Ferrie extra point. (MSU 7, OM 3)
4:47: OM Quinshon Judkins 2-yard rushing touchdown. Caden Davis extra point. (OM 10, MSU 7)
2:52: MSU stopped on 3rd and 6. Will Rogers 5-yard scramble to MSU 34. Keelan Crimmins punts 39 yards to OM 29.
4th Quarter
13:26: OM Jaxson Dart 26-yard touchdown pass to Caden Prieskorn. Caden Davis extra point. (OM 17, MSU 7)
12:04: MSU Will Rogers pass incomplete intended for Freddie Roberson. Keelan Crimmins punts 38 yards to OM 45.
10:53: OM stopped on 3rd and 10. Jaxson Dart pass incomplete intended for Jordan Watkins. Fraser Masin punts 37 yards to MSU 8.
6:28: MSU stopped on 3rd and 19. WIll Rogers 7-yard pass to Jo'quavious Marks to OM 32. Kyle Ferrie misses 50-yard field goal attempt.
5:17: OM stopped on 3rd and 10. Jaxson Dart pass incomplete deep and flagged 9 yards to MSU 23 for intentional grounding. Fraser Masin punts 47 yards to MSU 30, Zavion Thomas returns 21 yards to OM 49.
4:47: MSU stopped on 4th and 7. Will Rogers pass incomplete intended for Tulu Griffin. OM takes over at OM 46.
FINAL: Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7
