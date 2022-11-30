Within hours of linebacker Nathaniel Watson announcing his 2023 return , defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy took to Twitter to announce his return for next season by tweeting out a graphic saying, "run it back."

It's the third defensive lineman who plans to use their extra covid year as Nathan Pickering and Randy Charlton will also be back.

Crumedy brings a ton of experience to the 2023 Mississippi State defense, as he's started the past three seasons. The 6'5" 315-pound defensive tackle totaled 51 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and 3.0 sacks during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Hattiesburg native missed the first eight games of 2022 after suffering an arm injury during training camp, but he was playing some of the best football of his career when he returned. Crumedy racked up 11 tackles with 3.5 TFLs and a sack in the final four games of this season.

Crumedy was part of the stifling Mississippi State defense that shut down the Ole Miss running game on Thanksgiving. He contributed three tackles and 1.5 TFLs as the Rebels rushed for a season-low 74 yards on 1.9 yards per carry.

When Mississippi State takes the field at Davis Wade Stadium next fall, it's going to be filled with experience in the front six, and it's setting Mississippi State up for a big 2023 season.