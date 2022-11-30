Nathaniel Watson announces return for 2023 season
Mississippi State has been a beneficiary of the extra year of eligibility given to players during the 2020 covid season.
Key defensive linemen Nathan Pickering and Randy Charlton have already made their return for 2023 known. As important as those two are, the most important one may have happened this afternoon, with star linebacker Nathaniel Watson announcing his intentions to stay for another season.
The senior from Maplesville, Alabama, has made Mississippi his home as he took to Twitter to say "run it back" with a picture of him holding the Egg Bowl trophy.
It can't be understated enough what Watson will bring to the Bulldog defense in 2023. The 6'2", 240-pound middle linebacker was the SEC tackles leader with 108 tackles this season, and combined with the likely return of Jett Johnson, who finished 4th with 103 tackles, the Bulldog run defense should be feared again next fall.
Watson led Mississippi State this season with 11 tackles for loss and was 2nd with 5.0 sacks. He was monumental in Mississippi State's first Egg Bowl win of Mike Leach's tenure racking up 10 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and a sack.
The uncertainty of Watson's return left Mississippi State fans wondering what the plan would be at middle linebacker next season should he have moved on, but now they can get excited about one of the most proven defensive players in the conference being back on their side.
Now, the #24 Mississippi State Bulldogs await to hear where they're headed this bowl season, and Watson being in the middle of the defense should certainly help their chances of picking up a ninth victory.