Mississippi State has been a beneficiary of the extra year of eligibility given to players during the 2020 covid season.

Key defensive linemen Nathan Pickering and Randy Charlton have already made their return for 2023 known. As important as those two are, the most important one may have happened this afternoon, with star linebacker Nathaniel Watson announcing his intentions to stay for another season.

The senior from Maplesville, Alabama, has made Mississippi his home as he took to Twitter to say "run it back" with a picture of him holding the Egg Bowl trophy.