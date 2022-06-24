Garrison Brooks Inks Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks

Mississippi State power forward Garrison Brooks didn't hear his name called in last night's NBA Draft, but the 5th year senior will get a professional opportunity as he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the New York Knicks, according to a report by Andrew Slater.

The 6'10" forward spent his first four college seasons with North Carolina and averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 133 games for the Tar Heels. Brooks' junior season was his best as he put up 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds, making him a Second Team All-ACC selection.

Brooks used his extra year of eligibility as a graduate transfer at Mississippi State, playing under his father and longtime MSU assistant George Brooks. The 22-year-old started 34 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 10.4 points, and leading the team with 6.6 rebounds. He expanded his game to the perimeter by making a career-high 26 three-pointers on 34.2% efficiency.

Brooks will have the opportunity to play with the Knicks in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas next month and will earn an invite to training camp in the fall. Should Brooks impress, he could earn a roster spot on the Westchester Knicks, New York's G-League Affiliate.

Both Mississippi State players who declared for the draft have now found a new home as junior guard Iverson Molinar signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks late last night.