Bulldogs Get Commit From OL Dylan Steen

Monday became twice as nice for Mississippi State on the recruiting trail by nightfall.

Early Monday evening, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) offensive tackle Dylan Steen gave the Bulldogs his commitment. He's their second pickup of the day, as offensive lineman Jayden Ross announced his pledge Monday morning.

Mississippi State now has 13 commitments for the 2026 class and fourth offensive lineman. Gadsden County (Fla.) three-star guard Jakobe Green committed in February, while Bearden (Tenn.) three-star tackle Charles Humphrey Jr. gave his pledge on Sunday.

Steen chose the Bulldogs out of an offer list that also included Ole Miss, South Carolina, Colorado and West Virginia.

Steen officially visited Mississippi State this past weekend. That ended up being his lone official visit.

Assistant coach Phil Loadholt served as the lead recruiter for the Bulldogs.