OL Jayden Ross Gives State His Pledge

Going into this past weekend, Ocean Springs (Miss.) offensive tackle Jayden Ross had two official visits left to take. He'd spend this past weekend at Mississippi State and the one upcoming at Tulane.

Late last night, Ross decided he didn't need the latter.

On Monday morning, Ross announced he's committed to the Bulldogs. He becomes commitment No. 12 in their 2026 recruiting class.

In addition to Ross' official visit to Starkville this past weekend, he also took official visits in recent weeks to Memphis and Liberty. But Mississippi State was all he needed to see.

Ross was recruited primarily by assistant coach Phil Loadholt. He also had scholarship offers from a list of schools that included Colorado and Texas Tech. The Bulldogs offered in January and have been firmly in the picture since.