Know Your Enemy: Eastern Kentucky

Know Your Enemy: Eastern Kentucky

We spoke with Lexington Herald-Leader writer Cameron Drummond for the intel on EKU, ahead of the game Saturday.

 Jason Stamm
Four-Star LB Chad Fairchild Looking at Fall Visits

Four-Star LB Chad Fairchild Looking at Fall Visits

Four-star linebacker Chad Fairchild will take his first gameday visit of the season on Saturday. He gives the details.

 Jason Stamm
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-EKU

VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-EKU

Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of EKU.

 BulldogBlitz.com
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-EKU

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-EKU

Coach Jeff Lebby addressed changes to the depth chart and other media questions ahead of State's season-opener.

 BulldogBlitz.com
Two Stand Out For Four-Star Cameron Sparks

Two Stand Out For Four-Star Cameron Sparks

The top-ranked player in Tennessee, four-star wide receiver Cameron Sparks, has three upcoming visits set. He explains.

 Jason Stamm

 Jason Stamm
 Jason Stamm
Published Sep 5, 2024
Coaches Factoring in Xavier McDonald's Recruitment
Jason Stamm  •  BulldogBlitz
@JasonStammSaid
MississippiState
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
MississippiState
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Arizona St.
1 - 0
Arizona St.
Mississippi St.
1 - 0
Mississippi St.
-5.5, O/U 58.5
Mississippi St.
1 - 0
Mississippi St.
Toledo
1 - 0
Toledo
Finished
Mississippi St.
56
Arrow
Mississippi St.
E. Kentucky
7
E. Kentucky