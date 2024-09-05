in other news
Know Your Enemy: Eastern Kentucky
We spoke with Lexington Herald-Leader writer Cameron Drummond for the intel on EKU, ahead of the game Saturday.
Four-Star LB Chad Fairchild Looking at Fall Visits
Four-star linebacker Chad Fairchild will take his first gameday visit of the season on Saturday. He gives the details.
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-EKU
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of EKU.
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-EKU
Coach Jeff Lebby addressed changes to the depth chart and other media questions ahead of State's season-opener.
Two Stand Out For Four-Star Cameron Sparks
The top-ranked player in Tennessee, four-star wide receiver Cameron Sparks, has three upcoming visits set. He explains.
in other news
Know Your Enemy: Eastern Kentucky
We spoke with Lexington Herald-Leader writer Cameron Drummond for the intel on EKU, ahead of the game Saturday.
Four-Star LB Chad Fairchild Looking at Fall Visits
Four-star linebacker Chad Fairchild will take his first gameday visit of the season on Saturday. He gives the details.
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-EKU
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of EKU.