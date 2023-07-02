Mississippi State will be represented at the All-Star game once again.

Sunday evening, former Bulldog slugger Brent Rooker was named to his first MLB All-Star game. Rooker is the lone representative for the Oakland Athletics and was selected as the reserve designated hitter in the American League behind Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani.

The 28-year-old from Germantown, Tennessee made his major league debut in 2020 and had bounced around the league playing for the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, and Kansas City Royals prior to this season. Rooker was claimed off waivers by Oakland this offseason and has settled into an everyday role at the big league level with a .243/.339/.477 slash line, 14 home runs, and 41 RBI in 72 games this season.

The A's designated hitter got off to one of the hottest starts in Major League Baseball this season. He belted nine home runs during the month of April and was named the American League Player of the Week after going 10-24 with five home runs from April 24-30.

Rooker starred for Mississippi State for three seasons from 2015-2017. In 2017 he joined Diamond Dog legend Rafael Palmeiro as the SEC’s second triple crown winner with a .387 batting average, 23 home runs, and 82 RBI. He was selected by Minnesota with the 35th overall pick following the season.

Rooker is the first Mississippi State product to be selected to the All-Star game since 2021, where Brandon Woodruff and Adam Frazier both represented the National League.

He is the 12th former Bulldog to earn the honor, joining Will Clark (6x), Jonathan Pabelbon (6x), Rafael Palmeiro (4x), Dave Ferriss (2x), Buddy Myer (2x), Brandon Woodruff (2x), Jeff Brantley, Sammy Ellis, Adam Frazier, Mitch Moreland, and Bobby Thigpen.

The 93rd MLB All-Star game is set for Tuesday July 11th in Seattle, Washington and will be aired on Fox at 7 p.m. CST.