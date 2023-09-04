"The game had a great environment," Rice said. The cowbells were loud. Overall all it was a great experience."

Rice, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker, was among the prospects in attendance for Mississippi State's 48-7 victory over Southeastern Louisiana. Rice said he had a great experience in Starkville and noted how loud it was in Davis Wade Stadium.

After a successful opening weekend with a plethora of visitors, Mississippi State added the first piece of its 2025 recruiting class with the commitment of Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy linebacker A.J. Rice .

Rice earned his first Divison I offer from Mississippi State last September. He’s collected Power Five offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati, but the talented junior always knew where he wanted to be a Mississippi State Bulldog.

"Mississippi State has always been where I wanted to go to," Rice said. "It's been my dream school since I was a kid, so it was really a no brainer."

Rice's relationship with the Mississippi State coaches were also key in his recruitment. Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Matt Brock has led the charge by telling Rice that he likes his game and encouraging him to keep getting better.

"He thinks I can be a really good player," Rice said. "He just tells me to keep working hard. Keep trying to get better."

Zach Arnett, the Bulldog defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, is beginning his first season as the Mississippi State head coach and the intensity he brings is something that has stood out to Rice.

"He's a coach that gets after it," Rice said. "He challenges his players and I really like that from a coach."

Rice is an athletic linebacker that excels at stopping the run, and the Mississippi State coaches view him as a mike linebacker.

"They like that they stop the run, and they see me playing as a mike," Rice said. "They like my speed and athleticism."