Starkville - Mississippi State was an offer that 2024 Gulfport (Miss.) defensive lineman Kai McClendon had been waiting on, and he got to live out his dream on Wednesday when he officially signed with the Bulldogs.

McClendon was a late addition to Mississippi State's recruiting class. He made an official visit over the weekend and received an offer from the team as his visit was wrapping on Sunday. McClendon wasted zero time jumping on the offer, a no brainer for a kid from South Mississippi.

"It was surreal because State is my dream school and it's in the best conference," McClendon said. "I couldn't hold my excitement."