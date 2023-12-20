2024 DL Kai McClendon inks with Mississippi State
Starkville - Mississippi State was an offer that 2024 Gulfport (Miss.) defensive lineman Kai McClendon had been waiting on, and he got to live out his dream on Wednesday when he officially signed with the Bulldogs.
McClendon was a late addition to Mississippi State's recruiting class. He made an official visit over the weekend and received an offer from the team as his visit was wrapping on Sunday. McClendon wasted zero time jumping on the offer, a no brainer for a kid from South Mississippi.
"It was surreal because State is my dream school and it's in the best conference," McClendon said. "I couldn't hold my excitement."
The three-star defensive lineman accumulated offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Memphis and Liberty during the recruiting process.
As a senior, the 6-foot-3, 299-pound defensive tackle was named a MS/AL All-Star thanks to his dominant play on the interior of the Gulfport defense. He picked up 63 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks while helping the team to a 6-5 record.
During his visit, McClendon had the opportunity to be with Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and defensive line coach David Turner, who talked about how they envision him fitting in on the Bulldog defense.
"It was nice. We talked about me fitting in on the defense and the program and just getting ready to grind," McClendon said. "They see me fitting in at defensive tackle. They like how aggressive I am and how good my hands are."
McClendon is the third defensive lineman in Mississippi State's 2024 class, joining Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County four-star Terrance Hibbler and East Mississippi Community College three-star Ashun Shepphard. The Bulldogs also added North Carolina's Kedrick Bingley-Jones and Purdue's Sulaiman Kpaka through the transfer portal.
--------------------------------------------------------------
- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Twitter!
- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Instagram!
- Subscribe to BBTV on YouTube!