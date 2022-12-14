Mississippi State Defensive Coordinator Zach is expected promoted to head coach, according to a report by Pete Thamel. While the details of the contract haven't been finaliized it is expected to be a four-year deal.

Arnett was named the Interim Head Coach on Sunday when Mike Leach was hospitalized for a heart condition. Leach sadly passed away Monday evening, leaving Mississippi State without a head coach.

The 36-year-old Arnett came to Starkville as the defensive coordinator when Mike Leach was hired in 2020 and has served as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Arnett's defense finished 7th in the SEC in total defense at 24.8 points per game and was 5th best in yards allowed at 350.3 yards allowed per game. The Bulldogs excelled at creating turnovers with 1.8 per game, and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was tied for the nation's lead with six interceptions.

Arnett is a disciple of long-time head coach Rocky Long, who is best known for the 3-3-5 defensive scheme that Arnett has brought with him to Starkville.

Arnett played four seasons as a linebacker for Long at New Mexico from 2005-2008. He got his first coaching opportunity as a graduate assistant on Long's staff at San Diego State in 2011. He was promoted to linebackers coach in 2014 and then to defensive coordinator in 2018.

Mississippi State is coming off an 8-4 season and is set to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2nd.

With early signing day quickly approaching next Wednesday, Arnett will hope to bring stability to Mississippi State's roster and signing class as they prepare for next season. Arnett already landed two recruits through the transfer portal in defensive backs Khamauri Rogers and Ray'Darious Jones during his time as the interim head coach.

The Mississippi State defense is set to return some key players next season in its two leading tacklers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson as well defensive linemen Jaden Crumedy, Nathan Pickering, and Randy Charlton, and Arnett's hiring should help the Bulldogs keep their core together.