The Atlanta began his career at Georgia Southern where he redshirted as a true freshman before transferring to Iowa Western C.C. 0. He joined Mississippi State as a walk-on in 2020 and appeared in eight games in 2021 catching 19 passes for 247 yards.

The 5'11", 175-pound receiver was placed on scholarship for the 2022 season and appeared in nine games, making eight receptions for 66 yards.

Ford is the fifth Mississippi State player to enter the transfer portal. He joins WR Rara Thomas, QB Daniel Greek, RB Ke'Travion Hargrove, and OL Reed Buys.