WR Cam Thompson Transferring to State

It appears Mississippi State has not only found luck through the NCAA Transfer Portal, but specifically through one school.

On Monday, wide receiver Cam Thompson announced he plans to transfer from Northern Illinois to Mississippi State. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Thompson is the third player from Northern Illinois to transfer to the Bulldogs this cycle. He joins defensive ends Raishein Thomas and Nevaeh Sanders, who transferred last month.

Last fall, Thompson played in 11 of the Huskies' 12 games and finished with 28 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns. In 2023, he had two catches for 10 yards and also played on special teams.

Thompson began his career at Eastern Illinois in 2022. But he played in just four games before he redshirted and didn't log a statistic.

Originally from Boardman High School (OH), Thompson was a member of the 2022 recruiting class.