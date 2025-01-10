WR Ayden Williams Moving to State From Ole Miss

Mississippi State got a key win against its in-state rival on Friday.

One week after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, wide receiver Ayden Williams announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Ole Miss. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Williams played in eight games this season for the Rebels. He finished with three catches for 39 yards. That followed a 2023 freshman campaign in which he made four catches for 80 yards. In all, Williams played in 19 games over the past two seasons for Ole Miss.

A member of the 2023 recruiting class out of Ridgeland (Miss.), Williams was ranked No. 47 in the Rivals250. He was also ranked as the No. 2 player in Mississippi for the class and was recruited heavily by the previous Mississippi State staff and assistant coach Steve Spurrier Jr.

