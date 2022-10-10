Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was named the Week 6 SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after the Bulldogs’ 40-17 win over Arkansas.

The junior quarterback lit up the Razorback defense, passing for 395 yards and three touchdowns. During the matchup, Rogers set the SEC record for completions in a career with his 922nd completion, passing former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray who had held the record since 2013.

Rogers now leads the country with 2,110 passing yards and is 2nd in passing touchdowns behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud with 22. Rogers also ranks ninth in completion percentage at 71.6% and has only thrown three interceptions in his 282 passing attempts.

The Brandon, Mississippi native is creeping up on some more records, throwing for his 69th career touchdown in Saturday's game, one shy of the Mississippi State record held by Dak Prescott.

Rogers shares this week’s award with Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who had nine receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the Rebels’ win over Vanderbilt. Rogers and Mingo were teammates at Brandon high school, and the two led the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record in 2018 when Mingo was a senior and Rogers was a junior.

Rogers is the third Mississippi State player to earn SEC Player of the Week honors. Center LaQuinston Sharp was named the Offensive Lineman of the Week twice in week one and week two, and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was the Defensive Player of the Week in week 5.