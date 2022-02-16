Who Will Be Mississippi State's Centerfielder?

With the season quickly approaching, Mississippi State’s starting lineup seems to be figured out, with the exception of one position, center field. Last year the Bulldogs were led by Rowdey Jordan in center field, the switch hitting leadoff man posted a .417 on base percentage and 10 homeruns in 2021, but has since moved on to the minor leagues after being drafted by the New York Mets. Replacing a 4-year starter with some relative unknown’s will be difficult, but the Bulldogs have plenty of options. Throughout spring practice we have seen a multitude of guys out in center field including Brayland Skinner, Matt Corder, Jess Davis, and Kamren James.



Brayland Skinner was a key part of last year’s national championship run, as he drew a walk, stole 2nd base, and scored the game winning run against Texas to send the Bulldogs to the Championship Series. While Skinner came up clutch in the big moment, the speedy lefty struggled at the plate last season, hitting just .205 with a .333 OBP in 99 plate appearances, and was mostly used as a late inning defensive replacement. While he did struggle, it is important to remember that last season was Skinner’s first season at the Division 1 level after transferring from NW Mississippi C.C. and some struggle is to be expected. Now in his 2nd year in the program I think improvement is expected of Skinner, and he has looked solid this spring hitting .273 in State’s eight “open to the public” scrimmages.



Matt Corder is a new addition to the Bulldogs this season, coming in from Hinds C.C. where he posted a .458 batting average in 41 games a season ago, but it remains to be seen how he will adjust to Division 1 pitching, however he has had a solid spring, posting a .286 batting average in State’s open scrimmages, and has also impressed as a defender showing good range in the outfield as well as a strong arm. There was one play where Corder was playing left field that looked like a sure double down the left field line, but Corder had the speed to get to the ball, and the arm to gun the hitter down at 2nd base.



Jess Davis is another new addition to the Bulldogs this year having transferred from UAB where he was a 3-year starter. Davis is most known for his defense, being named to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team and should be a great option in the outfield. While he brings a lot to the table defensively, it remains to be seen how good of an offensive player he will be. As a freshman in 2019, Davis batted .296 with a .822 OPS and 48 stolen bases, but after the shortened 2020 season, Davis regressed in 2021 hitting just .258 with a .722 OPS and 23 stolen bases. This spring Davis has gotten off to a slow start batting just .136 in Mississippi State’s open scrimmages, however it is a very small sample size in just 22 at bats.



And finally we have Kamren James, who is the most proven offensive player of this group, hitting for an .810 OPS with 12 home runs for the Bulldogs a season ago, but doesn’t have any experience playing the outfield at the college level, as he has primarily played 3rd base with a little bit of shortstop. James has bounced around 3rd base and center field this spring, and has had a solid showing in Mississippi State’s spring scrimmages hitting .261 with a .414 on base percentage, and could be poised for a big season for the Bulldogs.