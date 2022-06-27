Where things stand for the six 2024 Rivals250 prospects from Mississippi

An impressive six players from the state of Mississippi landed inside the June update of the 2024 Rivals250. The crop of prospects in the Magnolia State looks to be filled with talent -- especially at the top. The line of scrimmage leads the way in the state, which comes as no surprise. The Magnolia has a rich history of producing talent in the trenches. However, there is some intriguing talent at the skill positions, too. Programs from all over are involved with the best in Mississippi for the 2024 recruiting cycle. We look at where things stand for the best of the best in the state as we inch closer and closer to the 2022 season. ******

Kamarion Franklin was a huge riser in the latest set of Rivals rankings, jumping from outside the top-200 to No. 53 overall. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound defender jumps out on film and has impressed in multiple camp settings in the spring and summer. Franklin has drawn comparisons to Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons, who was a five-star prospect out of Mississippi in the 2016 cycle. Franklin is still working through the process as programs emerge in his recruitment. Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and Georgia are among the schools in the mix at the moment. Expect this to be a heated SEC recruiting battle. *****

Jimothy Lewis is a tall offensive lineman with a great frame. At 6-7 and 280 pounds, Lewis features ideal size to be an anchor of an offense at the next level. Additionally, Lewis moves well and has good athleticism for the position. Similarly to Franklin, things are open in Lewis' recruitment. Both in-state programs are involved -- with Ole Miss in a great early spot -- as are Alabama, Florida State, and Georgia. *****

Braylon Burnside is one of the top athletes in the class, and he can truly play either side of the football at wide receiver or in the defensive backfield. The Starkville (Miss.) standout has been on college radars since before he took his first varsity snap. Mississippi State is the hometown team, while Ole Miss has emerged as a big contender, too. I would expect this to come down to the two SEC West rivals. *****

Daniel Hill can play all over an offense, with programs seeing him as a running back on the collegiate level. Regardless of where he lines up, Hill is a huge threat with the ball in his hands, thanks to his ability to make plays in the open field and find the end zone from just about anywhere. Alabama, Mississippi State. and LSU have all made strong impressions early on. Texas and Texas A&M are also potential contenders for the all-around playmaker. *****

Jeffery Rush is a versatile defensive line prospect that can play a little bit of everywhere along the line of scrimmage. He is a strong player that creates havoc in the backfield. Florida State is in hot pursuit, with the two in-state programs also in the picture. Rush is a prospect that should see his recruitment heat up in the fall. *****