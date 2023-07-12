The 2023 MLB Draft has come to a close.

For Mississippi State, things seemed to go according to plan on the first two days. Centerfielder Colton Ledbetter was selected by the Rays in the second round followed by right-handed pitcher Cade Smith to the Yankees in the second round.

The Bulldogs also lost a pair of signees on the first two days in Mets 32nd overall pick Colin Houck and Mariners fourth rounder Aidan Smith. It sucks to lose a pair of talented high school hitters, but Mississippi State wasn't surprised by the news.

What Mississippi State may have been surprised by, however, was what occurred on day three. The Bulldogs had four players that were projected to be selected, but only Kellum Clark, who went in the 20th round to the Mets, heard his name called.

Clark, a slugging 22-year-old right fielder out of Brandon, Mississippi spent three years with the Diamond Dogs, blasting 30 career home runs and contributing to the schools' first National Championship in 2021.

The three who weren't selected, second baseman Amani Larry and right-handed pitchers Aaron Nixon and KC Hunt, will have some thinking to do.

Larry and Nixon both transferred to Mississippi State last offseason from New Orleans and Texas respectively, and still have another year of eligibility after a pair of productive junior seasons. The Bulldogs would certainly love to have them back as seniors, and it's highly likely that they'll be getting back their second baseman and closer.

Hunt, on the other hand, turned down the Pirates' 12th round offer last summer in order to return to Starkville for his senior year. The New Jersey native still has a Covid year in his pocket should he take it. While a year with new Bulldog pitching coach Justin Parker could change the outlook on Hunt, it's more likely that he'll seek an undrafted deal.

Back on the high school front, Mississippi State was able to keep a trio of coveted prospects from the Peach State away from the pros, as well as Sacramento two-way player Nolan Stevens who pulled out of the draft on Sunday. Those include shortstop Dylan Cupp, right-hander Mikhai Grant, and lefty Luke Dotson.

The roster outlook now becomes much clearer for Chris Lemonis, who's looking to be back in the postseason after two straight season at the bottom of the SEC.

The Bulldogs return an impressive young talent pool of middle infielder David Mershon, first baseman Hunter Hines, catcher Ross Highfill, and outfielder Dakota Jordan. Connor Hujsak should be ready to contribute in the outfield and Memphis transfer Logan Kohler looks to be the guy over at third base. Assuming Larry returns over at second base, you've got a very promising offense..

The next step for Lemonis is to attack the transfer portal. The number one target will be Stanford's Braden Montgomery, a projected 2024 first rounder who starred at Madison Central with Hines and Highfill. If the Bulldogs can reel in this big fish, they'll get an impact switch-hitter who can start in right field, and potentially help out the bullpen.

The product on the mound under Justin Parker's lead is likely going to make or break the season, and potentially Lemonis' job. The bullpen looks to be in good shape with Nixon and Nate Dohm returning while Brooks Auger, Stone Simmons, and Pico Kohn should be ready to contribute after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Juco transfer Cam Schuelke, a submarine pitcher, should also be significant factor.

The starting rotation, however, remains a question.

Young arms like Jurrangelo Cijntje, Bradley Loftin, and Colby Holcombe could potentially factor in if they can improve their strike throwing. Evan Siary, who's having an impressive summer in the Perfect Game League, could be an underrated option but targeting a proven arm or two in the transfer portal is going to be a priority.

Overall, Mississippi State has a lot to be optimistic about following the draft. They got four of their top six signees to school, and they are likely to get two guys back that they thought were gone. The roster is far from a finished product, but Lemonis has the pieces to get the Diamond Dawgs back where they belong.