What Chris Jans said about each 2023 Mississippi State signee
Mississippi State announced the signings of high school prospects Adrian Myers and Gai Chol and junior college prospects Trey Fort and Jaquan Scott to their 2023 recruiting class last week. The four future Bulldogs will join the team for the 2023-24 season.
Here is what Head Coach Chris Jans had to say about each of the newest Bulldog recruits:
***
Adrian Myers
Measurables: 6'7" 185 pounds
School: Massanutten Military Academy (Woodstock, Virginia)
Hometown: Stephens City, Virginia
“We really feel like we may have got a steal with him. He’s a little under the radar if you will, not a national name. He’s got size for his position and had the ability to really shoot the basketball. He’s got a beautiful stroke. He’s got it with range, and he’s bouncy. You combine all those three things and he just oozes upside, and he’s a very confident young man as well.”
***
Gai Chol
Measurables: 7'0" 230 pounds
School: Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Georgia)
Hometown: South Sudan
“Gai Chol is obviously the biggest guy of the group. He just oozes upside. He’s definitely a young person that will come in and have a lot to learn. There’s always a transition for all the guys that are going to Division-1 for the first time, especially right out of high school, but we believe that he’s gonna be a really good player. It’s just a matter of when. What a nice young man. He’s excited and we’re excited”
***
Trey Fort
Measurables: 6'4" 195 pounds
School: Howard Junior College (Big Spring, Texas)
Hometown: Jackson, Mississippi
“Trey Fort who’s at Howard Junior College has already played Division-1 (UT-Martin). He’s a little bit older which is always a nice thing to have. With that experience comes just an understand of what it takes to play at this level. We love the guy he’s player for right now. (Mike Smelkinson) He’s a good coach. He’s gonna help him get better as the season progresses. His athleticism and shotmaking ability just kind of jumps off the page at you. He comes from a great family as well.”
***
Jaquan Scott
Measurables: 6'8" 225 pounds
School: Salt Lake Community College (Salt Lake City, Utah)
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
"Jaquan Scott is someone we've known for a long, long time. It's been a marathon recruiting process for him but we're finally gonna get to coach him. We've watched him from afar for quite some time. He's kind of a combo forward that can do a little bit of everything. He can shoot it from the outside. He can score around the basket. He's got a nice mid-range foot fake game. He's worked on his body, it's changed over time, and I think he'll rebound for us as well."