Mississippi State announced the signings of high school prospects Adrian Myers and Gai Chol and junior college prospects Trey Fort and Jaquan Scott to their 2023 recruiting class last week. The four future Bulldogs will join the team for the 2023-24 season. Here is what Head Coach Chris Jans had to say about each of the newest Bulldog recruits: ***

Adrian Myers Measurables: 6'7" 185 pounds School: Massanutten Military Academy (Woodstock, Virginia) Hometown: Stephens City, Virginia

“We really feel like we may have got a steal with him. He’s a little under the radar if you will, not a national name. He’s got size for his position and had the ability to really shoot the basketball. He’s got a beautiful stroke. He’s got it with range, and he’s bouncy. You combine all those three things and he just oozes upside, and he’s a very confident young man as well.” ***

Gai Chol Measurables: 7'0" 230 pounds School: Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Georgia) Hometown: South Sudan

“Gai Chol is obviously the biggest guy of the group. He just oozes upside. He’s definitely a young person that will come in and have a lot to learn. There’s always a transition for all the guys that are going to Division-1 for the first time, especially right out of high school, but we believe that he’s gonna be a really good player. It’s just a matter of when. What a nice young man. He’s excited and we’re excited” ***

Trey Fort Measurables: 6'4" 195 pounds School: Howard Junior College (Big Spring, Texas) Hometown: Jackson, Mississippi

“Trey Fort who’s at Howard Junior College has already played Division-1 (UT-Martin). He’s a little bit older which is always a nice thing to have. With that experience comes just an understand of what it takes to play at this level. We love the guy he’s player for right now. (Mike Smelkinson) He’s a good coach. He’s gonna help him get better as the season progresses. His athleticism and shotmaking ability just kind of jumps off the page at you. He comes from a great family as well.” ***

Jaquan Scott Measurables: 6'8" 225 pounds School: Salt Lake Community College (Salt Lake City, Utah) Hometown: Dallas, Texas