It was a bad start to say the least on Saturday for Mississippi State. By early in the third quarter, the Bulldogs trailed Arizona State 30-3. The Bulldogs rallied, but fell just short, in a 30-23 loss.

Still, for coach Jeff Lebby, there were some positives. That included that Mississippi State didn't give up. He discussed the good and the bad on Monday with members of the media, ahead of the Bulldogs' return home Saturday against Toledo.