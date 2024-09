It doesn't get any easier for Mississippi State this weekend, as it travels to No. 1 Texas. The Bulldogs are moving on from a shoulder injury to quarterback Blake Shapen, which knocked him out for the season. In his place will be Michael Van Buren Jr.

Coach Jeff Lebby talked about where Mississippi State is, how Van Buren has looked and how the Bulldogs are preparing for the Longhorns, with members of the media.