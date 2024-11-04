VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Tennessee

in other news
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-UMASS
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of UMASS.
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-UMASS
Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media on Monday, ahead of Mississippi State's game with UMASS.
MSU's Pro Football Focus Grades: Arkansas
How did Michael Van Buren and the Bulldogs look individually in their loss to Arkansas? We take a look at PFF's marks.
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Arkansas
Coach Jeff Lebby discussed the Bulldogs' 58-25 loss to visiting Arkansas on Saturday.
Arkansas Rolls Mississippi State 58-25
Arkansas got out to a big lead and never let up, in a 58-25 rout of Mississippi State Saturday.
For the first time since early September, Mississippi State is coming off a win, 45-20 Saturday over UMASS. But immediately, the Bulldogs' test gets stiff, as they travel to Tennessee Saturday for the Volunteers' homecoming. Tennessee is 7-1 this season and No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll this week after a 28-18 win Saturday over Kentucky.
Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media Monday, to talk about where Mississippi State is with three games to go, ahead of its tilt with the Vols.
