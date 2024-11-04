Advertisement

Nov 4, 2024
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Tennessee
BulldogBlitz.com
Staff
For the first time since early September, Mississippi State is coming off a win, 45-20 Saturday over UMASS. But immediately, the Bulldogs' test gets stiff, as they travel to Tennessee Saturday for the Volunteers' homecoming. Tennessee is 7-1 this season and No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll this week after a 28-18 win Saturday over Kentucky.

Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media Monday, to talk about where Mississippi State is with three games to go, ahead of its tilt with the Vols.

