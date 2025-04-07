Bulldogs Land Transfer Ja'Borri McGhee

After a few losses through the transfer portal and NBA Draft decisions from its players last week, Mississippi State got a big addition on Sunday.

Guard Ja'Borri McGhee announced on social media that he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from UAB. He'll have one season remaining.

McGhee, originally from McComb, Mississippi, spent his first two seasons at Garden City Community College. He transferred last spring to UAB.

This season, McGhee started all 37 games and averaged 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He had 104 assists on the season, as the Blazers fell in the quarterfinals of the NIT to UC Irvine.