VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Practice 10

The Bulldogs are past the halfway point of the spring practice slate. Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with reporters on Tuesday about what he's seen so far and what he has planned for the remainder of the spring.
Now that he's moved his commitment date up, Rivals250 QB Brodie McWhorter has new official visit dates.
Four-star WR Zayion Cotton is among the visitors State is expecting this weekend. We've got who to look for.
Four-star 2027 safety State commit Kennedy Green is still getting plenty of interest, including from Georgia.
A few recently former Bulldogs spoke with reporters Thursday after State's pro day.
Inside four-star QB Brodie McWhorter's final five schools
