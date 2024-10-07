VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Georgia

For the second straight game, Mississippi State will be a massive underdog, this time as it plays at Georgia, No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. This week, however, there's a little more belief, after a wild weekend in which Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan and USC each lost to unranked teams.

For coach Jeff Lebby, it doesn't change his belief in the Bulldogs, but it's a bit of added confidence.

"For us, it's still about what we do with our time, how we practice, how we meet, how we walk through," he said. "That is, to me, what it's all about. And that is what will give us a chance to go play the best ball we've played, focusing on us, making sure we're doing everything we can to be the best version of us."

Check out Lebby's full press conference on Monday with members of the media, ahead of Mississippi State's game at 3:15 pm CT Saturday at Georgia.