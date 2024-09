It's another week for Mississippi State to shake off a tough loss. This time, the Bulldogs are back home, facing Florida, which has also struggled of late. The Gators fell to Texas A&M on Saturday in Gainesville, 33-20 and are now 1-2 on the season.

Coach Jeff Lebby talked about the challenges with Florida, as well as how Mississippi State is correcting some of its mistakes, on Monday with members of the media.