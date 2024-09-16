Four-Star Guard King Grace Picks Bulldogs

On Sunday night, Mississippi State added another big piece to its 2025 class.

In an live-streamed announcement, Waxahachie (TX) guard King Grace gave his commitment to the Bulldogs. He chose them over other finalists, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, SMU and TCU.

Grace is Mississippi State's second pledge in the 2025 class. He joins South Grand Prairie (TX) forward Cameren Paul, who committed last month.

Grace is coach Chris Jans' biggest get since his arrival in 2022. Jans offered Grace a scholarship later that summer and has recruited him since.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Grace's decision and what it means for the Bulldogs.