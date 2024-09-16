Four-Star Damarius Yates Commits to State

Despite a tough loss on Saturday night, it wasn't all a bad weekend for Mississippi State.

On Sunday afternoon, Kemper County (Miss.) four-star running back Damarius Yates gave the Bulldogs his commitment. He confirmed the news with BulldogBlitz.com.

Yates, No. 112 in the Rivals250 for the 2026 recruiting class, chose Mississippi State over more than a dozen other scholarship offers, including Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State, Alabama and Ohio State.

Sources have also confirmed there's a chance Yates could graduate early to join the 2025 recruiting class. BulldogBlitz.com has been told he's "doing programs" in order to possibly graduate early. If that doesn't work, he'll remain in the 2026 recruiting class.

Yates was recruited primarily by assistant coach Anthony Tucker, who was also the first coach to offer a scholarship, in April. Yates' stock took off this summer after he participated in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Yates' decision.