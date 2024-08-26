It's game week for Mississippi State for the first time in the 2024 season. The Bulldogs host Eastern Kentucky to start the season, in a 5 pm CT kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium.

Ahead of the season-opener, coach Jeff Lebby addressed a few changes to the depth chart and other questions from assembled members of the media. Wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, safety Corey Ellington and running back Jeffery Pittman were noticeably omitted from the depth chart and will not play Saturday due to injuries.