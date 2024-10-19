Advertisement

DB Steve Miller Flips to USC

DB Steve Miller Flips to USC

Following a visit to USC, three-star DB Stephen Miller has flipped his pledge to the Trojans.

 • Matt Moreno
Kevonte Henry Flips to Bama

Kevonte Henry Flips to Bama

Four-star DE Kevonte Henry committed to State in June, but flipped his allegiance Monday to Alabama.

 • Jack Knowlton
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Georgia

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Georgia

Yes, Mississippi State has now dropped five straight. But despite the odds against them (literally, a 33.5-point

 • UGASports.com
Georgia Holds Off Mississippi State 41-31

Georgia Holds Off Mississippi State 41-31

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia never quite put Mississippi State away, but held on for a 41-31 win on Saturday.

 • Charles Odum
Know Your Enemy: Georgia

Know Your Enemy: Georgia

We spoke with UGASports.com staff writer Anthony Dasher for the intel on the Bulldogs, ahead of the game Saturday.

 • Jason Stamm

Oct 19, 2024
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Texas A&M
BulldogBlitz.com
Staff
For the sixth straight game, Mississippi State was on the losing end, after a 34-24 loss Saturday to Texas A&M. And while there were positives, coach Jeff Lebby again had reasons to explain why the Bulldogs came up on the short end.

