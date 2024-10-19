VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Texas A&M

in other news
DB Steve Miller Flips to USC
Following a visit to USC, three-star DB Stephen Miller has flipped his pledge to the Trojans.
Kevonte Henry Flips to Bama
Four-star DE Kevonte Henry committed to State in June, but flipped his allegiance Monday to Alabama.
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Georgia
Yes, Mississippi State has now dropped five straight. But despite the odds against them (literally, a 33.5-point
Georgia Holds Off Mississippi State 41-31
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia never quite put Mississippi State away, but held on for a 41-31 win on Saturday.
Know Your Enemy: Georgia
We spoke with UGASports.com staff writer Anthony Dasher for the intel on the Bulldogs, ahead of the game Saturday.
For the sixth straight game, Mississippi State was on the losing end, after a 34-24 loss Saturday to Texas A&M. And while there were positives, coach Jeff Lebby again had reasons to explain why the Bulldogs came up on the short end.
