In a season that ends 2-10, it's hard to take much solace in moral victories. Yes, Mississippi State, a 24.5-point underdog, led after the first quarter and fell to Ole Miss by just 12. But the Bulldogs fell 26-14 to give the Rebels the Golden Egg trophy.

Afterward, coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media, about the game, the season and where the program goes from here.