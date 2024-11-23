VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Mizzou

Early on, it appeared Mississippi State could salvage its season. The Bulldogs had a 3-0 lead and were driving towards another score midway through the first quarter. Then, quarterback Michael Van Buren fumbled, Missouri safety Daylen Carnell then scooped up the loose ball and ran it back 68 yards for a touchdown.

The Bulldogs never led again and fell 39-20.

After the game, coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media about what went wrong. Mississippi State concludes its season Friday at Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.



