Published Oct 12, 2024
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Georgia
Yes, Mississippi State has now dropped five straight. But despite the odds against them (literally, a 33.5-point underdog), the Bulldogs were never really fully out of it until the end in a 41-31 loss at Georgia. For coach Jeff Lebby, in a season of shortcomings, including injuries, it's a positive step.

He spoke with members of the media following the loss at Georgia.

