After a bye week, Mississippi State is back against another top five program. Georgia, No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll this week, will play host at 3:15 pm CT Saturday on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State hung with Texas on Sept. 28, before it fell 35-13, while Georgia pulled away from Auburn Saturday in a 31-13 win.

Ahead of this weekend, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV, linebacker Ty Cooper, tight end Justin Ball and safety Isaac Smith talked with members of the media on Tuesday: