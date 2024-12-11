Jahron Manning Transferring to Bulldogs

Mississippi State added a transfer Wednesday with some extensive experience.

Junior safety Jahron Manning announced he plans to transfer from Old Dominion to Mississippi State. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Manning was the Monarchs' second-leading tackler this season, with 85, along with 5.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He played in 11 of their 12 games this season.

Originally from Brother Martin High School in New Orleans (La.), Manning played his first two seasons at Copiah Lincoln Community College (Miss.). He was named a JUCO first-team all-American by JCGridiron.com.

The transfer window this winter runs Dec. 9 through Dec. 28.