Bulldogs Add NC State Transfer Red Hibbler

Mississippi State added a piece to its 2025 defensive line on Wednesday night.

Defensive end Red Hibbler announced via social media he plans to transfer from NC State to the Bulldogs. He chose them over offers from Memphis and UAB.

Hibbler has one season of eligibility remaining.

A key cog for the Wolfpack in the 2023 season, he finished that campaign with 13 tackles in 13 games, along with seven tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. This season, he opted to leave NC State after four games, to maintain his final season of eligibility. In that time Hibbler had six tackles.

Hibbler was a member of the Wolfpack's 2023 recruiting class out of Northwest Mississippi Community College. He's originally from Louisville (Miss.) and chose Mississippi State despite not taking a visit.