LB Tyler Lockhart details signing with Ole Miss, and then Mississippi State

MOBILE, Ala. -- Tyler Lockhart signed with two schools last week during the Early Signing Period.

The four-star linebacker from the Sip was committed to Mississippi State when he woke up on National Signing Day morning to go to school. The one-time Auburn verbal committed to Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs a month into his senior season at Winona (Miss.) High School, which included several trips back to Starkville to connect with the staff.

After a late run from Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding, and the Ole Miss staff, Lockhart inked with the Rebels when the Early Signing Period arrived last week. The Ole Miss X account posted the signing -- which represented a huge win on the recruiting trail for the Rebels with the top-200 recruit.

Hours later, Mississippi State also announced Lockhart's signing.

"Ole Miss was coming pretty hard. It was pretty close," between Ole Miss and Mississippi State down the stretch, Lockhart told Rivals during Day 2 of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game practices on South Alabama's campus.

"I signed, but my momma didn't," he detailed. "My mom wanted to play with my brother. She wanted me at State."