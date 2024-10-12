Georgia Holds Off Mississippi State 41-31

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck didn’t panic when No. 5 Georgia found second-half resistance from heavy underdog Mississippi State. Beck passed for a career-high 459 yards and three touchdowns and Georgia withstood Mississippi State’s second-half comeback bid for a 41-31 win Saturday. “He’s experienced,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart of Beck, a senior. “The game gets a little tight there and he’s cool, not panicked.” Georgia (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) played at times as if it were looking ahead to next week’s visit to No. 1 Texas, but had enough offense for its 28th consecutive home win.

Georgia led 34-10 early in the second half before freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr., making his second start, led the State Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3) to two straight touchdowns. Van Buren’s strong performance helped Mississippi State finish the game on a 21-7 run. It was not enough to prevent the team’s fifth consecutive loss. “Our guys responded,” said Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby. "... I hate that we’re sitting here disappointed, frustrated that we’re not on the right side of it, but our guys are continuing to fight like heck for each other and I’m proud of them for that.” Beck threw two interceptions, including one on Georgia’s second play to set up a Mississippi State field goal. “It’s, like, it is what it is,” Beck said. “Let’s go. It doesn’t matter, just keep playing the game, keep going. And then you start to find a rhythm.” With Georgia leading 34-24, Beck led a 16-play touchdown drive to put the game away. On fourth down at the MSU 1, Trevor Etienne was pushed across the goal line by Georgia’s offensive line. Van Buren completed 20 of 37 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring passes of 24 and 35 yards to Kelly Akharaiyi, and one interception. The 35-yarder with 1:47 remaining again trimmed Georgia’s lead to 10 points.

