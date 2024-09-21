Advertisement

Published Sep 21, 2024
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Florida
Offensively, Mississippi State moved the ball, with 480 total yards of offense. But conversely, its defense couldn't get many stops, as Florida mowed its way for 503 yards in a 45-28 win over the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State has now lost three straight and afterward, coach Jeff Lebby addressed where his team is with members of the media.

